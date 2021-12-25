2 hit by bullets while traveling on Highway 198 in Hanford

An ABC30 crew saw multiple holes where bullets had pierced through the car's windshield glass and its body.
HANFORD, Calif. (KFSN) -- Two people have been hospitalized after they were shot and the car they were traveling in crashed in Hanford on Friday.

The crash happened at about 3:30 pm in the area of Highway 198 and 12th Avenue, the California Highway Patrol (CHP) says.

As the car was being towed away from the scene, an ABC30 crew saw multiple holes where bullets had pierced through its windshield glass and its body.

Authorities say the two victims were traveling on the freeway when the bullets hit them in their legs. After the shooting, their car went out of the freeway and crashed.

They were rushed to hospital, and are expected to recover.

There was a child in the back seat of the car, who was not hit, the CHP says.

The driver could not see who shot at them because of the rain.

This story is developing and will be updated.
