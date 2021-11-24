Society

Ice rink in Hanford turned into turkey bowling competition

EMBED <>More Videos

Ice rink in Hanford turned into turkey bowling competition

HANFORD, Calif. (KFSN) -- An ice rink in the South Valley transformed into a bowling alley on Tuesday.

Locals put some frozen turkeys to good use ahead of Thanksgiving dinner.

Dozens turned out for the first-ever Hanford Turkey Bowling competition at the Winter Wonderland rink.

The event was literally that -- bowling with frozen turkeys.

People lined up for their chance to slide frozen birds down the ice and through bowling pins.

The winners got to keep their turkeys for free.

Organizers called the event a big success.

They hope *Turkey Bowling* will be a new tradition for years to come.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyhanfordbowlingturkey
Copyright © 2021 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Fresno County appoints interim director of Dept. of Social Services
Flash mob thieves new worry for Fresno's Operation Christmas Presence
Fresno police, parents of victim plead for help to solve 2020 murder
Valley health leaders encourage boosters as holiday season starts
Good Sports: Multiple sets of twins in FCC women's sports
Fresno health officials urging extra precautions ahead of holidays
Hanford community, businesses thrilled with new ice skating ink
Show More
Some Valley families still struggling to find affordable housing
Lemoore man arrested for murder, domestic violence in wife's death
Valley businesses preparing for block party on Small Business Saturday
All 3 men charged in Arbery's death convicted of murder
Fresno airport prepares for Thanksgiving travel rush
More TOP STORIES News