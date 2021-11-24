Ice rink in Hanford turned into turkey bowling competition

HANFORD, Calif. (KFSN) -- An ice rink in the South Valley transformed into a bowling alley on Tuesday.Locals put some frozen turkeys to good use ahead of Thanksgiving dinner.Dozens turned out for the first-ever Hanford Turkey Bowling competition at the Winter Wonderland rink.The event was literally that -- bowling with frozen turkeys.People lined up for their chance to slide frozen birds down the ice and through bowling pins.The winners got to keep their turkeys for free.Organizers called the event a big success.They hope *Turkey Bowling* will be a new tradition for years to come.