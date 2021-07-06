Hanford entrepreneurs find sweet success with bubble waffle and ice cream food truck

"The Wicked Waffle is bubble waffles that we make right when you order. We put a scoop of ice cream and toppings," said Victoria Cuevas.
Customers can choose an original waffle or churro cone. They add ice cream inside and have a variety of candies and fillings on top.
Victoria and Andrea Cuevas of Hanford are the owners of the food concept.
"We just saw how much joy creating these desserts or new snacks brought people, so we wanted to do that to our community and bring people together," said Andrea Cuevas.
The young women started rolling out treats at 18 years old and have been in business for two years.
"When we first started, we didn't really have customers, but if you have that motivation, you can do anything, and that's what we did," Andrea said.
They come from a family of entrepreneurs. The two are actually twins.
"A lot of people get us confused. It's really fun working together because it's your twin sister. We do argue sometimes, but you have to get over it," Victoria said.
They share duties but have strengths in booking events, social media and making sure they have enough supplies.
They sell their creations Thursday night at the Hanford Farmers Market from 5:00 to 9:00 pm and at the River Park Farmers Markets in North Fresno on Tuesdays.
"Hanford is our home. It has a special place in our hearts because we have the biggest lines there," Andrea said.
They also do private parties across the Valley. They've seen a surge of events since restrictions have lifted.
Two young women proving a sweet idea and hard work can go a long way.
In the future, the owners hope to open a storefront in Hanford so that they can serve customers all year long in one location.