food

Hanford entrepreneurs find sweet success with bubble waffle and ice cream food truck

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Hanford entrepreneurs find sweet success with bubble waffle food truck

HANFORD, Calif. (KFSN) -- The smell of freshly baked waffle cones fills the air at The Wicked Waffle.

"The Wicked Waffle is bubble waffles that we make right when you order. We put a scoop of ice cream and toppings," said Victoria Cuevas.

Customers can choose an original waffle or churro cone. They add ice cream inside and have a variety of candies and fillings on top.

Victoria and Andrea Cuevas of Hanford are the owners of the food concept.

"We just saw how much joy creating these desserts or new snacks brought people, so we wanted to do that to our community and bring people together," said Andrea Cuevas.

The young women started rolling out treats at 18 years old and have been in business for two years.

"When we first started, we didn't really have customers, but if you have that motivation, you can do anything, and that's what we did," Andrea said.

They come from a family of entrepreneurs. The two are actually twins.

"A lot of people get us confused. It's really fun working together because it's your twin sister. We do argue sometimes, but you have to get over it," Victoria said.
They share duties but have strengths in booking events, social media and making sure they have enough supplies.

They sell their creations Thursday night at the Hanford Farmers Market from 5:00 to 9:00 pm and at the River Park Farmers Markets in North Fresno on Tuesdays.

"Hanford is our home. It has a special place in our hearts because we have the biggest lines there," Andrea said.

They also do private parties across the Valley. They've seen a surge of events since restrictions have lifted.

Two young women proving a sweet idea and hard work can go a long way.

In the future, the owners hope to open a storefront in Hanford so that they can serve customers all year long in one location.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkhanfordfresnokings countyentrepreneurshipbusinessfoodfood truck
Copyright © 2021 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FOOD
This shop relays the history of chocolate through your taste buds
Action News Morning Update
Street Food Night in Fresno to offer beloved Greek dishes this weekend
'12 inches of deliciousness' tops Chicago Egg Roll Lady's menu
TOP STORIES
Police: Man kills woman in Clovis before fatally shooting himself
Central California wakes up to rain, fall-like conditions
Officials: KNP Complex likely killed hundreds of giant sequoias
More than 3,000 without power in parts of Fresno
Woodlake rallies around former football coach in his final days
KNP Complex Fire: 4 hospitalized after being hit by fallen tree
Visalia mom sentenced to 1 year for child's death in hot car
Show More
Yosemite closes some mountain passes due to storm
FPU students claim discrimination as gay pride club question looms
Man drives himself to CRMC after being shot in SE Fresno, police say
Man sentenced to life in prison for killing of Kerman couple
3 teens accused of going on armed robbery spree across Fresno
More TOP STORIES News