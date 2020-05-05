Arts & Entertainment

Daniel Radcliffe, Dakota Fanning and more read 'Harry Potter' for fans online

Calling all Potterheads! Some of your favorite celebrities are teaming up to read the first Harry Potter book as part of the #HarryPotterAtHome initiative.
By Brittany Cloobeck
Calling all Potterheads!

Starting May 5, some familiar faces are getting together to read the entire first Harry Potter book, "Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone."

Harry Potter himself, Daniel Radcliffe, is kicking off the #HarryPotterAtHome initiative, reading the first chapter.


Celebrities including Eddie Redmayne, Dakota Fanning, David Beckham, Stephen Fry, Claudia Kim, Noma Dumezweni and more will join Radcliffe in reading a chapter every week.

According to the Wizarding World on Twitter, "Over the coming weeks, we're going to be joined by other familiar faces reading all 17 chapters" of the book.

The project was created to provide something educational and entertaining for families during the coronavirus pandemic.

Fans can watch now on HarryPotterAtHome.com or listen to audio versions of the recordings on Spotify and Spotify Kids.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentcelebrityeducationchildrenentertainmentbooksactorcoronavirusharry potter
Copyright © 2020 OnTheRedCarpet.com. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Fresno County courthouse shut down after 2 employees come in contact with COVID-19 patient
Central California coronavirus cases
3 dead after shooting in parking lot at Golden West High School in Visalia
California launches website to locate nearby coronavirus testing sites
Fresno auto dealerships, furniture stores and others can open on May 11
Dozens rally at City Hall to 'Open Fresno'
15-year-old killed by hit-and-run driver in Porterville
Show More
Emerging coronavirus aid bill aims to help cities, Postal Service
Some business owners satisfied, others waiting to open doors after phase 1 of city of Fresno's plan
Clovis Unified to serve free meals to students every Wednesday
6 Tulare County nursing homes now reporting cases of COVID-19
138 employees at Hanford meat plant test positive for COVID-19
More TOP STORIES News