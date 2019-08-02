crimestoppers

Have You Seen Her: Jasmine Araiza

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Fresno Police Department is searching for 18-year-old Jasmine Araiza, who is the main suspect in two robberies at separate 7-11 stores. The clerk was pepper-sprayed in both instances.

The first incident happened on June 25, 2019. According to police, Araiza and a 17-year-old girl entered the 7-11 at 420 E. Bullard Ave and approached the cash register as if they were going to pay. When the clerk opened the register, Ariaza pepper-sprayed them and the juvenile took cash from the register.

Then on July 17, 2019, police say Araiza and a different 17-year-old went to the 7-11 on 6875 N. Milburn and pepper-sprayed the clerk there. Cash was also stolen during the second incident.

All three are wanted by police, but the names of the two juveniles are being withheld to protect their identities. Araiza is described as heavyset with a medium complexion and standing between 5'2"-5'4" tall.

If you have information about this case, you are urged to contact Valley Crime Stoppers. You could be eligible to receive a cash reward if you provide information anonymously that leads to an arrest. To leave a tip, call 559-498-7867, or fill out the form below.

