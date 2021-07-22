Fresno Unified students learn about health careers during new internship

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Twenty Fresno Unified students were accepted for a first-of-its-kind internship with Anthem Blue Cross and the National Alliance of Mental Illness.It was a valuable opportunity many of them said they couldn't let pass."I was intrigued because I've always wanted to go into the medical field, so as soon as I found out about it, I filled out the Google form," said Duncan Polytechnical High School junior Anna Hun.The six-week Health Career Pathway internship was held virtually and provided opportunities for students to learn from many professionals in the field."Such as nursing, health workers, community relations, mental counselors, they had an array of people," said Claudia Ceballos with Anthem Blue Cross.Students also completed HIPPA training and mental health certification.Anna Hun said her experience only strengthened her lifelong dream of working in the medical field."Just seeing how much medicine has advanced over time just made me so excited to go into that," she said.Abigail Garcia related to that feeling."This furthermore confirmed my future in the medical field. Everyone was so kind and welcoming," Garcia said.As they wrap up their final week, students present their final research projects on community needs and mental health."The hope is that we will be able to use what students created for community engagements and health and that we get student voice out into the community," Michelle Mar, Career Technical Education manager at Fresno Unified.Voices of students who plan to be the next generation of healthcare workers.