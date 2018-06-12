HEALTH WATCH

Clean house and happy wallet

Census data on the website Statistic Brain found the average American spends around $500 each year.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
Census data on the website Statistic Brain found the average American spends around $500 each year on cleaning products. And while you may be saving a couple bucks using lemons and vinegar, you've probably never thought you could use ketchup and Coca-Cola to clean! Below are some surprising cleaning products.

What do you use to unclog your drain?

Why not try Coca-Cola next time? It contains an acid that will unclog the drain or even clean your toilet.

Pour it into the bowl, leave it for an hour, and then flush it away! It can also be used with a scrub brush to lift grease or oil stains from your driveway.

The New York Times reports cornstarch will absorb grease stains, so use it on delicate materials like silk or suede. Place on the stain and allow it to sit for up to 48 hours. Brush away and repeat if any traces of grease are still leftover. Bread works wonders for broken glass. To pick up smaller pieces, simply pat the shards with a slice, then discard.

Also, the acidity in Tabasco or ketchup will lift any tarnish from copper or brass! Apply either to a rag or smear directly on, allowing it to sit on the metal for at least five minutes. Wipe away and wash the item using soap and water.

If you want to use average household products to create your own brands of dish soap or detergent, simply google some DIY recipes! For example, you can create your own glass cleaner using dish soap, vinegar, and water.
