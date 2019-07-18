Doc Talk: Protecting your kids from dangers of air-powered weapons

Flores says 30,000 people are treated in emergency departments annually for air-powered weapon injuries, 81 percent of those patients are children.
Air-powered weapons, BB guns and pellet guns, have pump-action or CO2 cartridges. Newer technology allows for higher muzzle velocities that can meet or exceed the speed in conventional firearms.
Emergency personnel and parents often underestimate the potential for serious injury. The external wound appears trivial; however, tissue disruption internally can be severe.
Flores says parents should:
Handle and train for the use of air-powered guns with the same respect used for conventional firearms.