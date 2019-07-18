doc talk

Doc Talk: Protecting your kids from dangers of air-powered weapons

In our weekly feature 'Doc Talk' registered nurse Carlos Flores from Valley Children's Hospital shares details on how to protect children from air-powered weapons, such as BB guns and pellet guns.

Flores says 30,000 people are treated in emergency departments annually for air-powered weapon injuries, 81 percent of those patients are children.

Air-powered weapons, BB guns and pellet guns, have pump-action or CO2 cartridges. Newer technology allows for higher muzzle velocities that can meet or exceed the speed in conventional firearms.

Emergency personnel and parents often underestimate the potential for serious injury. The external wound appears trivial; however, tissue disruption internally can be severe.

Flores says parents should:

Handle and train for the use of air-powered guns with the same respect used for conventional firearms.

  • Always provide direct adult supervision when shooting


  • Shoot only in appropriate environments
    • .

  • Store unloaded and in locked cabinets. Do not leave unattended when not stored away


  • injuries should receive prompt medical management


  • Remember that air-powered weapons are not toys
    • Report a correction or typo
    Related topics:
    health & fitnesssafetychildren's healthvalley childrens hospitaldoc talk
    Copyright © 2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
    DOC TALK
    Doc Talk: Water safety tips for your kids
    Doc Talk: Dangers of insect bites and how to treat them
    Doc Talk: Dangers of jaundice and what parents need to know
    Doc Talk: May is 'Stop the Bleed' Awareness Month
    More Videos
    From CNN Newsource affiliates
    TOP STORIES
    Excessive Heat Watch in effect for the weekend
    Charges dropped against Father Raul Diaz
    Supreme Court allows use of Pentagon funds for border wall
    Babies found dead in car; Father tells police he forgot
    Cooling centers open in the Central Valley
    Dinuba man found guilty of molesting 11-year-old girl multiple times
    Suspected cocaine smugglers dump large bags overboard during Coast Guard chase
    Show More
    Brain-eating amoeba kills swimmer after visit to water park
    Man arrested at JFK Airport, accused of trying to join Taliban
    Deadly stings from bees, wasps, hornets increase over last 5 years
    Vaping may have put 8 teens in hospital, doctors warn
    Fresno to extend service hours of FAX buses
    More TOP STORIES News