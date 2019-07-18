Doc Talk: Protecting your kids from dangers of air-powered weapons

Always provide direct adult supervision when shooting

Shoot only in appropriate environments

Store unloaded and in locked cabinets. Do not leave unattended when not stored away

injuries should receive prompt medical management

Remember that air-powered weapons are not toys

In our weekly feature 'Doc Talk' registered nurse Carlos Flores from Valley Children's Hospital shares details on how to protect children from air-powered weapons, such as BB guns and pellet guns.Flores says 30,000 people are treated in emergency departments annually for air-powered weapon injuries, 81 percent of those patients are children.Air-powered weapons, BB guns and pellet guns, have pump-action or CO2 cartridges. Newer technology allows for higher muzzle velocities that can meet or exceed the speed in conventional firearms.Emergency personnel and parents often underestimate the potential for serious injury. The external wound appears trivial; however, tissue disruption internally can be severe.Flores says parents should:Handle and train for the use of air-powered guns with the same respect used for conventional firearms.