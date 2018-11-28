Doc Talk: Respiratory Syncytial Virus or RSV

In our weekly feature, 'Doc Talk' we're learning more about a concerning virus for Valley Kids.Pediatric Emergency doctor, Clint Pollack from Valley Children's Hospital talks about the dangers of RSV.- Causes viral respiratory infections, especially during the fall and winter months.- Usually peaks in January/February.- Most common cause of lower respiratory (lung) infections in infants.- Infection is spread the same way as a common cold virus, by contact with secretions or inhalation of droplets.- Usually takes about 4-6 days to develop symptoms after exposure.- Children at higher risk for more serious infections include- Infants younger than six-months-old- Children with significant asthma- Infants and children with underlying lung disease, such as chronic lung disease, or congenital heart disease- Premature infants born before 35 weeks gestation- Infants exposed to secondhand smoke- Children with Down syndrome- Immunocompromised patients (severe combined immunodeficiency, leukemia, or organ transplant)- Symptoms include cough, wheeze, fever, copious nasal secretions, and difficulty breathing.- RSV can cause severe lung infections, especially in younger infants, with bronchiolitis, pneumonia, or respiratory failure.- RSV can cause infants to stop breathing (apnea), especially very young or premature infants.- There is a test for RSV, done with a nasal swab, but diagnosis of RSV is usually based on clinical signs and symptoms. Testing is only done when the results will affect management.- The treatment for RSV is supportive care, similar to a common URI: nasal suctioning, humidified air, medicine for fever, and good hydration.- There is an antiviral medicine for RSV, but it is only recommended for immunocompromised or extremely ill patients.- Antibiotics, inhaled albuterol, and steroids are not recommended.- Cough medicines and decongestants should never be given to infants as they have never been proven to help and can have serious or fatal side effects.- Children with mild cold symptoms can be managed supportively at home and do not need to see a doctor.- Infants with more severe symptoms (difficulty breathing, increased work of breathing, shortness of breath, pale, dusky, lethargic, unable to feed, dehydrated) should be seen by a doctor urgently.