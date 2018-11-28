HEALTH & FITNESS

Doc Talk: Respiratory Syncytial Virus or RSV

EMBED </>More Videos

In our weekly feature, 'Doc Talk' we're learning more about a concerning virus for Valley Kids.

In our weekly feature, 'Doc Talk' we're learning more about a concerning virus for Valley Kids.

Pediatric Emergency doctor, Clint Pollack from Valley Children's Hospital talks about the dangers of RSV.
What is RSV and what causes it?

- Causes viral respiratory infections, especially during the fall and winter months.
- Usually peaks in January/February.
- Most common cause of lower respiratory (lung) infections in infants.
- Infection is spread the same way as a common cold virus, by contact with secretions or inhalation of droplets.

What kids are at a higher risk for serious cases?

- Usually takes about 4-6 days to develop symptoms after exposure.
- Children at higher risk for more serious infections include
- Infants younger than six-months-old

- Children with significant asthma
- Infants and children with underlying lung disease, such as chronic lung disease, or congenital heart disease
- Premature infants born before 35 weeks gestation
- Infants exposed to secondhand smoke
- Children with Down syndrome
- Immunocompromised patients (severe combined immunodeficiency, leukemia, or organ transplant)

What are the symptoms?

- Symptoms include cough, wheeze, fever, copious nasal secretions, and difficulty breathing.
- RSV can cause severe lung infections, especially in younger infants, with bronchiolitis, pneumonia, or respiratory failure.

- RSV can cause infants to stop breathing (apnea), especially very young or premature infants.

How is it diagnosed and treated?

- There is a test for RSV, done with a nasal swab, but diagnosis of RSV is usually based on clinical signs and symptoms. Testing is only done when the results will affect management.
- The treatment for RSV is supportive care, similar to a common URI: nasal suctioning, humidified air, medicine for fever, and good hydration.
- There is an antiviral medicine for RSV, but it is only recommended for immunocompromised or extremely ill patients.
- Antibiotics, inhaled albuterol, and steroids are not recommended.
- Cough medicines and decongestants should never be given to infants as they have never been proven to help and can have serious or fatal side effects.
- Children with mild cold symptoms can be managed supportively at home and do not need to see a doctor.
- Infants with more severe symptoms (difficulty breathing, increased work of breathing, shortness of breath, pale, dusky, lethargic, unable to feed, dehydrated) should be seen by a doctor urgently.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
healthchildren's healthValley childrens hospital
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
HEALTH & FITNESS
Company creates pill that could ease peanut allergy symptoms
Workout Wednesday: Long-term benefits of working out regularly
Promising treatment saves 9-year-old boy with cancer
Sweet to taste not for your waist
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
Person killed after car crashes into large power pole near Dinuba
Body found in Robeson County believed to be Hania Noelia Aguilar
Man shot in the face at a Southwest Fresno gas station, police looking for suspects
Man charged after gun goes off, bullet hits son during Thanksgiving argument
2 accused of fatally stabbing ex-roommate over PlayStation
Wedding photographer allegedly peed on tree after seducing guest
NJ town wants $2K per day for family's holiday light display
5 things you need to know before you go
Show More
Home intruder takes bath after break-in
Company creates pill that could ease peanut allergy symptoms
OC woman arrested for attacking McDonald's manager over ketchup
Who stabbed Frosty? Scrooge caught on cam slashing holiday inflatable
Illinois band teacher suspended after hidden cameras found at high school
More News