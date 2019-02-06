DOC TALK

Doc Talk: Ways to treat sleep disturbances in children

EMBED </>More Videos

Doc Talk

In our weekly feature, 'Doc Talk' pediatric emergency doctor, Clint Pollack from Valley Children's Hospital talks about sleep disturbances in children and how you can treat them once they occur.

Doctor Pollack says parasomnia is very common in younger children, affecting more than half of all children at some point.

He says it most commonly occurs in preschool-aged children and often decrease by 10 years-old.

Usually seen in normal healthy children, but may be associated with other neurologic, psychiatric, or medical issues.

Most likely to occur during the first few hours of sleep.

Sleep terrors: Most common between 4-12 years-old. Occurs during the first third of sleep. Children usually wake up screaming, agitated, flushed, sweaty, and heart pounding.

Confusional arousal: Most common in toddlers. Occurs during the first few hours of sleep. Milder than sleep terrors, with distress and confusion but no physical symptoms.

Usually lasts five to 30 minutes.

Sleepwalking: Most common between 8-12 years-old. Can be calm or agitated.

There is a genetic component. Parasomnias are more likely if a sibling or parent had them.

They can be triggered by fever, URI, sleep deprivation, or any other condition that may impair healthy sleep, such as obstructive sleep apnea or restless leg syndrome.

Attempting to interrupt the behavior may cause more agitation and is discouraged unless safety/injury is a concern.

Milder ones that occur 1one to two times per month generally do not require treatment.

"Anticipatory awakening" can be used to help prevent parasomnias.

Gentle, brief awakening of the child 15-20 minutes before the parasomnias usually occur has been shown to be very effective.

Melatonin is safe for children and may be helpful. Lower doses of 1-3mg have been used in smaller children. Higher doses of 6-18mg can be used in older, adult-sized adolescents.

More severe, persistent parasomnias may be treated with a low-dose benzodiazepine (sedative) at bedtime.

Parasomnias usually resolve within one to two years.

Regular naps (for toddlers) and healthy sleep habits are very important, as sleep deprivation can trigger parasomnias.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
healthdoc talkValley childrens hospitalchildren's healthsleepFresno
(Copyright ©2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
DOC TALK
Doc Talk: Benefits of probiotics and how it can help children fight infections
Doc Talk: Dangers of drug-resistant bacteria
Doc Talk: The importance of antibiotics when your child gets an infection
Doc Talk: Dangers of Pneumonia in children and how to treat it
More doc talk
HEALTH & FITNESS
Ways to improve your balance that will benefit your long-term health
Officials: Patient hospitalized in Philadelphia does not have Ebola
Female brains age slower than men's, study says
Unexpected effect? Men who smoke weed have higher sperm count
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
Driver in wrong-way crash had prior DUI conviction
'Just tears started rolling out:' Son of officer killed in wrong-way crash remembers dad
Unexpected effect? Men who smoke weed have higher sperm count
Ram trucks recalled because steering could fail
Officials: Patient hospitalized in Philadelphia does not have Ebola
Toddler eats heroin baggies left out by parent, police say
Valet saves woman from mugging suspect in DTLA
Roads still dangerous from snowfall; some foothill schools call for bus delays
Show More
Three armed suspects rob liquor store, bullet grazes worker
Police search for missing teen believed to be in Tulare or Kings County
Teen arrested in Tulare County for threatening to bring AR-15 to school
Trump calls for end of resistance politics in State of the Union
Warming center opened for residents in Mariposa County
More News