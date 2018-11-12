LOCALISH

Fall harvest has begun for 'Luffa Gardens' but the cold has taken a toll on the crops

EMBED </>More Videos

The Pauls family began its fall luffa harvest on Monday but they say the cold has already damaged some of their crops.

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
It's a product that has taken the world by storm.

Since we first featured Luffa Gardens on Action News and then on the ABC digital platform " Localish," the stories have been viewed almost 20 million times.

The Pauls family began its fall luffa harvest Monday but they say the cold has already damaged some of their crops.

Nathan Pauls is going through his vines to pick all of the brown or slightly yellow luffa sponge pods.

"There is a completely dry one," Pauls said.

But the tops of the vines reveal frost damage. Pauls doesn't expect this fall crop to be as good as the one he picked in the summer.

"The frost may, so far I think we've lost 20%," Pauls said.

The cucumber-like vegetable is prone to freeze damage.

Nathan's wife and daughter were right there with him scooping up luffa.

Sales have slowed but Luffa Gardens is still selling about 20 items a day.

"It's really surprising. I've been really amazed at how quickly it's taken off," said Sherri Pauls.

The family business has basically captured lighting in a bottle. People all over want these sponges and exfoliating pads.

"We had one from Kazakhstan this morning, from Greece and Australia," Nathan said.

Daughter Jessica showed us some of the items customers can't seem to get enough of.

"These little face pads are the best," Jessica Potter said.

The pads with soap attached have also been popular.

"My parents have grown up dirt poor their whole life so to this taking off for them is amazing," Jessica said.

Potter is a sophomore at Clovis Community College. She has now changed her major to Business Marketing to help her parents.

Mom is a schoolteacher who plans to work the sponge into a lesson plan.

"I'm going to have to bring a luffa and show them the process," said Sherri.

Nathan's just trying to fill orders. After soaking luffa for at least a day it's ready for a rinsing and processing.

A greenhouse will allow him to expand the growing area on his small farm.

"Even if January or February if we have it ready we'll definitely plant as soon as its ready," Nathan said.

The sponge pods yet to be harvested will keep the family busy through the holidays and beyond.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
healthlocalishbath productshomeReedleyFresno
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
LOCALISH
Reedley couple surprised by global love affair for their luffa sponges
More localish
HEALTH & FITNESS
Health Watch: Halting life-threatening allergies
Michelle Obama opens up about miscarriage, going through IVF in memoir
Health Watch: Recognizing the signs of strokes in kids
Workout Wednesday: Whole-body exercises
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
California fire updates, maps, coverage across the state
Clovis P.D. looking for at-risk missing man
Man who shot Madera Co. Sheriff Sgt. identified
Suicidal former Fresno PD Captain shot by officers
Tulare native who headed House Intelligence Committee staff has died
Marvel's Stan Lee has died at 95
Woolsey Fire burns 143 square miles, 20 percent containment
29 dead in Camp Fire in Butte County, 228 remain missing
Show More
Kerman family clinging onto their faith after home and church destroyed in wildfire
Couple loses home in Camp Fire, husband finds wedding ring survived flames
Agoura Hills restaurant gives meals to firefighters battling Woolsey Fire
Woolsey Fire's containment increases to 15 percent
Woolsey Fire more than doubles in size in 24 hours; 2 dead in Southern California
More News