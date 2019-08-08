Health & Fitness

FDA warns of possible link between vaping and seizures

A new health alert is out about a possible danger related to vaping.

The Food and Drug Administration says it has received 127 reports of seizures or other neurological symptoms that may be related to e-cigarettes.

In addition to seizures, some people have reported fainting or tremors.

Investigators have yet to determine whether there is a direct link to vaping.

The reported cases happened between 2010 and 2019.

They involved both first-time and experienced e-cigarette users.
