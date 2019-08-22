First West Nile Virus death reported in Fresno County this year

Health officials say another person also tested positive for Saint Louis Encephalitis which is the first reported case in Fresno County.
According to county officials, as of Wednesday, there are 26 positive human cases of West Nile this year, and that number is expected to increase.
At this time, FCDPH is collaborating with Fresno County mosquito abatement districts and the Central California Blood Center to increase awareness about mosquito activity.
The below interactive map shows where mosquitoes with West Nile have been found this year.
According to a partnership between the California Department of Public Health, UC Davis and the Mosquito and Vector Control Association of California, there have been 319 mosquito samples that have tested positive for West Nile in Fresno County so far this year. Tulare County has been far worse, with 631 positive tests so far.
Fresno County recommends that people practice the "Three D's" when it comes to protecting yourself from the West Nile Virus.
1. DEET - Apply insect repellent containing DEET, picaridin, oil of lemon eucalyptus or IR3535 according to label instructions. Repellents keep the mosquitoes from biting you. Insect repellents should not be used on children under two months of age.
2. DAWN AND DUSK - Mosquitoes usually bite in the early morning and evening so it is important to wear proper clothing and repellent if outside during these times. Make sure that your doors and windows have tight-fitting screens to keep out mosquitoes. Repair or replace screens that have tears or holes.
3. DRAIN - Mosquitoes lay their eggs on standing water. Eliminate all sources of standing water on your property, by emptying flower pots, old car tires, buckets, and other containers. If you know of a swimming pool that is not being properly maintained, please contact your local mosquito and vector control agency.