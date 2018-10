Fresno Unified has tweeted that all outdoor activity should be stopped due to poor air quality.The school district tweeted, "We are currently at a Level 5. Outdoor activities should be stopped until the advisory is lifted. If you can see or smell smoke or ash, this is an indication that you should be treating air quality conditions as 'Unhealthy' and remain indoors."Smoke from the California wildfires are causing poor air quality throughout the Valley.