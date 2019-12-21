Health & Fitness

Ground beef recall: Patties distributed to schools may be contaminated with plastic

(Shutterstock)

WASHINGTON -- A supplier that distributes food to schools and other institutions is voluntarily recalling over 15,000 pounds of ready-to-eat beef patty products that may be contaminated with plastic.

Advance Pierre Foods, which issued the recall Friday, said a customer complained about small, green soft plastic found in a patty, according to a Department of Agriculture statement.

The frozen patties were first shipped to a single distribution location in Iowa and then distributed to institutions, such as schools. The product was not sold in stores.

The product, produced on Sept. 11, subject to recall was: 15.09 lb. frozen, bulk-packed cases containing "CN FULLY COOKED FLAMEBROILED BEEF PATTIES" with product code 69097 on the case label.

So far, no injuries have been reported. Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a health care provider.

Consumers with food safety questions can call the toll-free USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline at 1-888-MPHotline (1-888-674-6854) or visit ask.usda.gov.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessrecallbeefu.s. & world
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Robbery turned deadly after shop owner opens fire in Fresno
Fresno coach accused of sending explicit photo to entire team
1 man injured after fistfight leads to gunfire in Fresno
Police made bust on big identity theft ring in Southeast Fresno
New trade pact could impact local growers and ranchers in Central Valley
Merced pet therapy program makes positive impact on patients
Fresno State works to stay on track with CSU's graduation initiative
Show More
Failed ATM robbery in Visalia
Former Porterville High coach and aide sentenced to prison for sex-related crimes against minors
Fresno man convicted of killing his grandmother seven years ago sentenced to prison
Suspect arrested after stealing identities, cars and thousands of dollars from innocent victims
Look your best this holiday season with new treatment offered in the Valley
More TOP STORIES News