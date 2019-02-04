HEALTH WATCH

Health Watch: Making MRI safe for pacemakers

EMBED </>More Videos

Health Watch: Making MRI safe for pacemakers

DALLAS --
For years, older model, so-called legacy pacemakers were not compatible with MRIs because the metal in the pacemakers caused the magnetic resonance imaging devices to fail, lead tips to overheat, and caused discomfort in patients. Now, imaging experts have made adjustments so MRIs can be safe for more patients.

Twelve years ago, life-long runner Mike Unclebach was diagnosed with a heart blockage and got a pacemaker. Ten years later, his electro cardiologist told him the pacemaker indicated a problem. An MRI would help diagnose it, but MRIs were considered unsafe for older, legacy pacemakers. Doctors found one brave man ...

"Somebody's gotta be first," Unclebach said.

Mike agreed to an MRI after new studies showed how the testing could be done safely by limiting the magnet strength, the MRI energy applied, and the duration of exposure. Turns out, Unclebach's MRI showed an even more serious problem, a thickening of the muscle wall of the left ventricle, a condition called atypical hypertrophic cardiomyopathy.

"We can see it's severely thickened. It's about close to three centimeters or 30 millimeters in thickness. So this is abnormal," explained Haojie Wang, MD Cardiologist, Medical Director of the Cardiovascular MRI Lab at Baylor Scott & White Health.

The pacemaker was removed and replaced with an implantable defibrillator that will shock Mike's heart back to life if it suddenly stops. All made possible because of a safe MRI.

Said Dr. Wang, "We can see more we couldn't see before with much higher resolution."

Just two weeks out of surgery, Unclebach is working out again, and plans to climb a mountain.

"I'm going to get to go be me," said Unclebach.

Dr. Wang says newer model pacemakers pose no known hazards in an MRI environment. Patients with older pacemakers should work closely with their doctors to determine if they need an MRI, and how it can be done safely.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
healthhealth watchmedical
HEALTH WATCH
Health Watch: Miloop Removes Cataracts In A Flash
Women with lupus can have healthy pregnancies
Health Watch: Skyrocketing Prices = Insulin Crisis
Health Watch: Exposure therapy for kids
More health watch
HEALTH & FITNESS
Teens aren't getting enough sleep and exercise, study finds
Doctors remove 98 percent of massive growth on preschooler's face
Study: Obesity-related cancers on the rise in millennials
Health Watch: Miloop Removes Cataracts In A Flash
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
Two dead after multiple-vehicle crash on Highway 180
Police search for suspect after triple shooting in Southeast Fresno
Fresno Police officer involved in crash in Southeast Fresno
Mother and friends remember Nick Kauls on his birthday
Clovis Unified to consider boundary changes for new elementary school
Fallen tree takes down power lines, crashes into Fresno home
Tulare toddler shows CPR expertise
Reservoirs benefit from recent rainfall
Show More
State of the Union 2019: When to watch Trump's address
Teens aren't getting enough sleep and exercise, study finds
12-year-old victim in apparent accidental shooting identified
Dashcam video: Plane bursts into flames in midair before OC crash
Pregnant mom shot by 4-year-old son after he finds loaded gun
More News