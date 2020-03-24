Health Watch: The importance of your dog's diet

From the well-behaved to the well-groomed, to the little ones, to the big ones and the young and more mature, what you feed your dog impacts its health."There's a hole in what we're doing for our animals," says Marney Prince.Marney began studying eastern food therapy, or EFT. Now she uses it in her shop.Winston, a two-year-old Bernedoodle, was having problems with his digestion."He broke with this big hot spot on his side, he's got these red eyes, Prince said.Five weeks after being put on an EFT-specific diet, his symptoms are almost completely gone. EFT is based on the idea of warming, neutral and cooling foods.Dogs that suffer from slow circulation are lethargic, have loose stool, watery eyes, or anxiety. They need a warming diet that includes chicken, lamb, turkey, mussels, trout, pumpkin, kale, carrots and coconut oil."A dog that needs a cooling recipe would need attributes in the food that moisturize the body and take down inflammation," Prince said.Hobbs, a 12-year-old border terrier, is hard to stop now, but that was not always the case."He had blown out one knee and had knee surgery," Prince said,Hobbs was laid up for six weeks. When his other knee needed surgery, his owner started EFT. The recovery on that knee took just three weeks.