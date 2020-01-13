Health & Fitness

New research shows children can burn limited amount of calories

New findings on childhood obesity say weight gain in children is based more on what they are eating as opposed to how much they're exercising.

For adults, it's generally accepted that the more someone exercises, the more calories they burn.

But research published in the "Science Advances" journal states children can only burn a certain amount of calories every day, with the amount dependant on their size.

Scholars found children who were physically active burned the same amount of calories as those who didn't move as much. Diet is still critical in fighting obesity and experts say to sway your child toward eating fresh fruits and vegetables.

As always, a nutritious diet and regular exercise are key to a healthy lifestyle.
