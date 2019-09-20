measles

Action News Investigation: The Return of Measles in Central California

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Public health authorities in the United States are fighting the resurgence of measles, a deadly disease that was once all but eradicated in our country.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) says the number of cases they saw in 2019 was the highest they've been in almost three decades.

Investigative teams at ABC Owned Television Stations across the country analyzed local measles vaccination rates and found schools in communities nationwide that are below what's considered the community or "herd" immunity rate, 93-95% of people.

CDC data shows there are less than 1,300 cases in the US across 31 states -- but that's the highest number of cases since 1992. 131 of those cases are from California, a state that has some of the nation's tightest immunization laws.

The laws allow doctors to excuse children either temporarily or permanently from some or all vaccinations if there is a medical reason. Schools no longer accept personal or religious belief exemptions.

Monday at 6pm, Action News reporter Vanessa Vasconcelos explores the vaccination debate that's intensifying in California and has what experts say we need to be on the lookout for.
