Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement
Saint Agnes Medical Center's expert team of cardiothoracic surgeons and interventional cardiologists were the first in the Valley to perform Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement (TAVR) in 2014.
Since then, the Saint Agnes TAVR team has earned the distinction of not only being the first, but also the most experienced in the Valley to perform this minimally invasive alternative to open chest valve surgery - giving new hope and the promise of an improved quality of life to more patients than any other area hospital.
What is TAVR
TAVR is a minimally invasive procedure that allows the heart valve to be replaced without the need for open chest surgery. Our specially trained team of interventional cardiologists and cardiothoracic surgeons uses a balloon catheter, inserted through a small incision in the leg or under the clavicle, to place a new valve within the diseased aortic valve.
Benefits of TAVR
Patients who undergo TAVR have greater stamina, are able to be more physically active, and enjoy improved cardiovascular health. What's more, patients leave the hospital within 2-3 days and their recovery after TAVR takes just a few weeks, rather than the months associated with traditional heart surgery.
A Healthier You
Saint Agnes Medical Center's chronic disease self-management program, A Healthier You, has improved the lives of hundreds of community members living with chronic health conditions.
The six-week program is free of charge to any community member with, or at risk of developing, a chronic disease such as diabetes, arthritis or hypertension, among others. The evidence-based program, developed by Stanford University, provides self-management and life skills to empower individuals to live a healthier lifestyle.
This program is available for anyone with, or affected by, one or multiple chronic conditions. Participants meet once a week for 2.5 hours.
For more information about the program or to register for one of the 2018 workshops, visit www.samc.com/a-healthier-you, or call (559) 450-3770.
Saint Agnes Medical Center awarded prestigious Baby-Friendly Hospital designationSaint Agnes Medical Center has achieved international recognition as a Baby-Friendly designated birth facility. The Medical Center is the only hospital in Fresno County and one of 95 in California to earn the prestigious designation.
Baby-Friendly USA, Inc, who deemed Saint Agnes a Baby-Friendly Hospital, is the U.S. authority for the implementation of the Baby-Friendly Hospital Initiative (BFHI), a global program sponsored by the World Health Organization (WHO) and the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF).
The initiative recognizes hospitals and birthing centers that offer an optimal level of care for breastfeeding mothers and their babies. Based on the Ten Steps to Successful Breastfeeding, this international award recognizes birth facilities that offer breastfeeding mothers the information, confidence and skills needed to successfully initiate and continue breastfeeding their babies.
"Being Baby-Friendly means all our staff and nurses have been specially trained to support mothers in making an informed choice about how they feed their baby," says Kim Meeker, RN, Chief Nursing Officer of Saint Agnes Medical Center. "No matter what decision is made, every mom's choice is respected with evidence-based teaching. Our Women and Infants Services colleagues and physicians have worked hard to earn this distinction that ensures our mothers and babies receive the best start."
There are more than 20,000 designated Baby-Friendly hospitals and birth centers worldwide. Currently, there are 482 active Baby-Friendly hospitals and birth centers in the United States. The Baby-Friendly designation is given after a rigorous on-site survey is completed and the award is maintained by continuing to practice the Ten Steps as demonstrated by quality processes.
For more information about Saint Agnes Medical Center's maternity services, click here.
Saint Agnes is proud of its attractive, modern facilities. We built them with the comfort of our patients and visitors in mind. We strive to make our Medical Center a warm and hospitable environment. We will continue to add to this section, so check back with us again in the future.
Saint Agnes Medical Center(1303 E. Herndon Ave.)
Established by the Sisters of the Holy Cross more than 85 years ago, Saint Agnes Medical Center remains the only faith-based hospital in the Fresno-Clovis area. The 436-bed Medical Center has a medical staff of 745 physicians and employs more than 2,600 men and women - all of whom share a commitment to delivering safe, high quality care. Saint Agnes is a member of Trinity Health, one of the largest multi-institutional Catholic healthcare delivery systems in the nation.
Originally located in downtown Fresno, Saint Agnes moved to its current location at 1303 E. Herndon Avenue in 1975 when it needed to expand to meet the growing needs of the community.
In 1998, the Medical Center began the largest expansion project in Saint Agnes history, creating a new home for our Heart and Vascular Center. The North Wing nearly doubled the size of the hospital and added an additional 100 private patient rooms. Other features include an expanded emergency department, additional cath labs and interventional radiology suites, enlarged outpatient center, cardiac rehab, and imaging departments, plus the addition of a medical education pavilion with a 260-seat auditorium.
The Frank Diener Family Chapel of Christ the HealerThe Frank Diener Family Chapel of Christ the Healer is open 24 hours a day for prayer and meditation, and is just west of the main lobby on the second floor. Mass is celebrated Monday through Friday at 8 a.m. and Sundays at 11 a.m.
The chapel is named for Frank C. Diener, co-founder of the Saint Agnes Foundation and devoted friend and benefactor of Saint Agnes Medical Center. His widow and family provided substantial gifts, which helped make the chapel addition possible. The marble in the Chapel is from Turkey and was finished in Italy.
Shehadey PavilionNamed in honor of prominent local philanthropist, Larry A. Shehadey, this 20,000-square-foot pavilion provides an ideal setting for staff education, medical conferences, physician symposiums and public education forums.
Facilities housed in the Pavilion include the Nickerson Auditorium, Kremen Medical Education Center (with four breakout classrooms), a video-conferencing room, Cyber Cafe and the Owen Medical Library.
Sister Ruth Marie Nickerson AuditoriumNew technology is a hallmark of the North Wing. This includes the new Shehadey Pavilion an ideal setting for medical education symposiums as well as public health forums. A highlight of the Shehadey Pavilion is the 260-seat auditorium with laptop capabilities in each seat and a 16-foot diagonal rear-screen projection system for teleconferences and video presentations. The Stryker Communication System, installed in the operating rooms and cath labs on the third floor, is also linked to the auditorium. This allows surgeries and procedures to be viewed in progress, providing valuable teaching opportunities for physicians and staff.
Kremen Medical Education CenterDirectly across the hall from the Nickerson Auditorium is the Kremen Medical Education Center, a large multi-use conference facility seating 250. An additional four break-out conference rooms allow multiple meetings to take place at once in the same location.
State-of-the-art audio visual equipment links the education center with the Nickerson auditorium, allowing simulcasting of the program in both spaces. Flat screen plasma TV monitors installed around the room assure that every seat in the house can have a good view of the program.
Administrative Center at The Plaza(1111 E. Spruce Ave.)
The Administrative Center at the Plaza is located two blocks northeast of the Medical Center. The Plaza houses many of the non-clinical staff, as well as a chronic disease management program A Healthier You, the Saint Agnes Health Hub that provides resources for those in need, and other community outreach and educational classes such as the Better Breathers Club for individuals with respiratory illnesses.
Diagnostic Breast Center & Breast Center at The Plaza(1105 E. Spruce Ave. and 7202 N. Millbrook Ave., Suite 206 respectively)
Saint Agnes is accredited by the American College of Radiology (ACR) in Mammography, Stereotactic Biopsy Procedures and Breast Ultrasound Biopsy, and is distinguished as a Breast Imaging Center of Excellence.
Our care team is here to guide you through your journey, promoting a healing spirit by offering a personal touch, compassion, support, professional skill and information. In collaboration with our medical staff and our Breast Health Nurse Navigator, we are here to see that you receive the best care possible through prevention and screening, to cancer diagnosis and treatment.
For more information, visit: http://www.samc.com/breast-center.
Saint Agnes Home Health and Hospice(6729 N. Willow Ave.)
Saint Agnes Home Health agency specializes in skilled intermittent home health services, with a goal to help patients live safely and independent at home. Medicare-Certified, and accredited by the Community Health Accreditation Program (CHAP), we consistently meet or exceed the national standards for quality care. Services provided include skilled nursing; physical, speech and occupational therapy; home health aide and medical social services.
Saint Agnes Home Health combines clinical experience and excellence, with compassionate and personalized care in the comfort of your own home. In collaboration with your physician, all aspects of your home health care are managed by the primary nurse or therapist assigned to you, achieving life and health balance as you return to your everyday activities safely at home.
For more information, visit http://www.samc.com/home-health-hospice.
Saint Agnes Wound Care - Hyperbaric Medicine and Amputation Prevention(7015 N. Maple Ave., Suite 101)
Saint Agnes Wound Care, the only outpatient program of its kind in the Central Valley, specializes in advanced wound healing, hyperbaric medicine, amputation prevention, and ostomy care.
Our expert team of physicians, certified wound and ostomy nurses and certified hyperbaric technicians prides itself on healing a variety of different wounds - in a matter of days to weeks - and restoring patients to a better quality of life.
For more information, visit http://www.samc.com/wound-care.
Holy Cross Center for Women(421 F. Street)
For 30 years, Saint Agnes Holy Cross Center for Women (HCCW) in downtown Fresno has served as a refuge for homeless and underserved women and their children. Operated by Saint Agnes Medical Center, the center provides daytime shelter, counseling and referral services, education and skills training, clothing, laundry and shower facilities, and social activities. In addition, the center offers six, seven-week long summer programs held for children and young people ages 4-17.
For more information, visit http://www.samc.com/holy-cross-center-for-women.
Holy Cross Clinic at Poverello House(421 F. Street)
In 1982, the Sisters of the Holy Cross and Saint Agnes Medical Center established the Holy Cross Clinic at Poverello House in downtown Fresno. Saint Agnes colleagues, volunteer physicians, dentists and paramedical personnel provide free medical and dental care to our Valley's uninsured and underinsured.
For more information, visit http://www.samc.com/holy-cross-clinic.
For more information about Saint Agnes Medical Center, visit www.samc.com or call 559-450-3000.