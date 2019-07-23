Simple tips to deal with high cholesterol

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Your family history, your lifestyle, other health conditions can all be risk factors for high cholesterol, which can lead to heart disease and stroke.But if you already have high cholesterol, here are some simple solutions that can keep your cholesterol out of the danger zone.Not making sure your cholesterol levels are in check can spell all kinds of health troubles down the road."It puts people at risk for premature cardiovascular diseases like a heart attack or stroke and can be lethal."Carol's high cholesterol caught up with her."Probably in my forties, I started noticing I had some high cholesterol," she said.And she had a heart attack in her mid-fifties. She's now taking medicine to lower her cholesterol.But there are some foods people can eat to get their total cholesterol below 200.Take for example oatmeal. Starting the day off with a bowl of oatmeal can lower your cholesterol by 4%.Also, loading up on nuts can reduce your cholesterol significantly. A study out of Australia of people with diabetes found that those who ate more walnuts saw a 10% reduction in their bad cholesterol levels, which causes plaque buildup in the arteries.Finally, when cooking dinner, swap out the butter and cook with liquid vegetable oils such as canola, sunflower, or safflower. Some small changes can mean big changes for your health.The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention claim that 28% of all American adults are being treated for abnormal cholesterol levels.If your cholesterol is high, by losing ten pounds you can put yourself on a path to healthier cholesterol levels and a healthier life.