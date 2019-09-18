cold

Stanford, UCSF step closer to cure for common cold

By Mike Sterling
SAN FRANCISCO -- Bay Area scientists believe we are on the verge of a cure for the common cold.

Teams at Stanford and UCSF have announced a major first step. It involves temporarily disabling a single, specific protein inside our cells.

RELATED: COLD VS FLU: How to tell the difference

They found that when that protein is disabled, it stops many common cold viruses and other diseases from spreading in the body.

Stanford University Associate Professor Jan Carette, PhD said "Traditional anti-viral drugs target the virus itself. But the virus is very smart and it can mutate its way around it. What we do is make the host inhospitable for these viruses. So it's much more difficult for these viruses to mutate around."

Now - the work begins to develop a drug that temporarily disables that protein.

Once that happens, human trials can begin, and if all goes well, a cure for the common cold could happen soon after.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessstanford universityucsfstanford universitycolddrugucsfsciencevirus
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
COLD
Dear Neighbor, Greetings of Peace
Cat found safe after going on a ride under hood of car
Man freezes plate of pasta with fork suspended mid-twirl
JACKPOT: Snow in Las Vegas!
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Woman run down in Fresno Costco parking lot after road rage incident
Pres. Trump bars California from setting stricter fuel standards
Trump names hostage negotiator as national security adviser
Saudi Arabia says Iran missiles, drones attacked oil sites
Fresno HS student arrested for threatening to 'shoot up school'
31st horse dies at Santa Anita Park since Dec. 26
Construction project will close part of Hwy 41 for next 8 weekends
Show More
Porterville man arrested for lewd acts upon child
Sanger man sentenced for sexually assaulting a stranger
Tulare Co. woman sentenced for DUI crash that killed girl, grandmother
UPS employee shot while walking home from work in Merced
Visalia teen saves fellow student's life using Heimlich maneuver
More TOP STORIES News