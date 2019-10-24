Taking blood pressure medications at night leads to better control, study says

A new study finds that people with high blood pressure who take their anti-hypertensive medication at bedtime have better-controlled blood pressure.
The study also found those people had a significantly lower risk of death or illness caused by heart or blood vessel problems compared to people who took their medication in the morning.
Researchers found people who took their medicine at night had nearly half the risk of having a heart attack, stroke or heart failure.
The research also noted that there is no data that shows taking blood pressure meds in the morning works best, even though it's typically recommended.
The study was published Tuesday in the European Heart Journal.
