Health & Fitness

Taking blood pressure medications at night leads to better control, study says

A new study finds that people with high blood pressure who take their anti-hypertensive medication at bedtime have better-controlled blood pressure.

The study also found those people had a significantly lower risk of death or illness caused by heart or blood vessel problems compared to people who took their medication in the morning.

Researchers found people who took their medicine at night had nearly half the risk of having a heart attack, stroke or heart failure.

The research also noted that there is no data that shows taking blood pressure meds in the morning works best, even though it's typically recommended.

The study was published Tuesday in the European Heart Journal.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesshealthmedicalblood pressuremedical researchu.s. & worldstudyheart health
Copyright © 2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Woman killed in head-on crash with semi-truck in Tulare County
Fast-moving wildfire in Northern California explodes to 10,000 acres, forces evacuations
Clovis sued for allegedly not providing enough affordable housing
Thieves steal cross from Merced boy's memorial site
New scrutiny for closed investigation into deadly Fresno police shooting
Fresno city leaders want more say on who can open weed shops
Visalia child starvation case: Closing statements to begin
Show More
New Fresno initiative targets human trafficking
Merced High students may have been exposed to TB
New video shows deadly shot to back of teen's head from Fresno police officer
Trump lifts sanctions on Turkey, says cease-fire permanent
Northern California deputy fatally shot, ride-along passenger injured
More TOP STORIES News