CONSUMER WATCH

Top tested repellents for mosquitoes and ticks

EMBED </>More Videos

The best way to protect yourself from mosquito and tick-borne diseases is with a good insect repellent. (KFSN)

By
Mosquito and tick-borne diseases are on the rise nationwide. The best way to protect yourself is with a good insect repellent. Many of the highest-rated products contain DEET at concentrations of 15% to 30%. Research has shown that DEET is safe when used as directed, even for kids and pregnant women.

As part of Consumer Reports expert testing against mosquitos, a standard dose of repellent is applied to each test subject's forearms. Each subject tests two repellents, one on each arm, at a time, then sticks each arm into a cage of 200 disease free mosquitoes of one species for five minutes. The repellent fails if there are two bites in one exposure period, or one bite in each of two consecutive sessions. CR did not test all repellents against ticks, but previous test results and further research indicate that any product that protects from mosquito bites will also likely protect from tick bites.

CR's two top rated repellents contain DEET. Total Home CVS Woodland Scent Insect Repellent and Off Deep Woods Insect Repellent Eight Dry. Also performing well in CR's testing were this 30% Oil of Lemon Eucalyptus repellent, and this 20% picaridin repellent. Research suggests both are safe, though OLE shouldn't be used on children under three years old. And to get the best protection from any of these repellents, you must apply them properly. So follow the directions on the label.

Now, you may worry about using a chemical like DEET on your children and want to go the natural route, perhaps with a repellent containing citronella or other essential oils. The US Environmental Protection Agency - and Consumer Reports - says that DEET with concentrations of 30 percent or less is safe for children, when used as directed. And CR's tests have shown that most natural products, with the exception of Oil of Lemon Eucalyptus, don't perform well against mosquitoes.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
healthbugsbug safetyconsumer watchconsumer reportshealth watch
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
CONSUMER WATCH
Should you still trust Facebook?
Consumer Watch: Toaster Takeover
Make your cell-phone battery last longer
Beware buying a used rental car
Add more fruit to your kids lunch
More consumer watch
HEALTH & FITNESS
Study: Bacon, processed meats linked to breast cancer
New devices help couples combat infertility
SPONSORED: Saint Agnes Medical Center
Beef products recalled after possible salmonella sickens 57
What is salmonella?
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Members of 'sinister' love triangle accused of raping 3 children
Illegal marijuana grow discovered in Lindsay
Vacant building fires becoming a problem for Fresno Fire
Trial wraps up for man accused of randomly shooting at cars in Fresno County
Merced Police invest in virtual technology to train officers
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
Show More
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
Beef products recalled after possible salmonella sickens 57
More News