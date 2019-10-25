Visalia Union School District holds forum for parents on vaping

VISALIA, Calif. (KFSN) -- Several school officials in the South Valley are joining forces to tackle the vaping epidemic on their campuses.Visalia Union School District officials held a forum for parents on Thursday night. They say they're seeing a rise in the potentially dangerous habit.The forum was held at El Diamante High School.It's an epidemic Visalia Unified school officials say is on the rise on many of their campuses and they want parents to know how to look for the warning signs."The goal is to really further educate our parents allowing them to be aware of what is vaping, and how it affects their students and what to look for, says Frank Escobar with the Visalia Union School District.Escobar says they're teaming up with the police department, the California Health Collaborative, and the Tulare County office of Education in hosting a forum to inform parents of the dangerous trend."Partnering with them is just bulding resources for us to do this in a better way not just for the community for staff, and also for our students," he says.Escobar says its one of the top issues they're seeing among high schoolers and middle school students.There's been several deaths across the country possibly linked to vaping, even some here in the Central Valley, pushing city leaders to start considering a vaping ordinance.Escobar says the forum will help parents learn more about vaping, and how students could be hiding the habit."There's a lot of parents out there that are not as aware as we'd like for them to be as far as the effects, and how to conceal."The school district hopes to have more meetings like this in the future.