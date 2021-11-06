Friday Night Football - Week 12 - Schedules, scores and highlights from around the Valley

Week 12 Matchups
St. Joseph 28 Bullard 29
Clovis West 28 Clovis East 14
Redwood 24 Mission Oak 28
Dos Palos 13 Kingsburg 64
Sanger 7 Frontier 24
Mission Prep 21 Lemoore 12
Tulare Western 13 Bakersfield 48
El Diamante 6 Central Valley Christian 31
Firebaugh 42 Sunnyside 22
Kennedy 21 Washington Union 28
Madera 21 Arroyo Grande 49
Edison 27 Dinuba 51
Paso Robles 24 Tulare Union 21
Reedley 14 Strathmore 21
Mt. Whitney 7 Nipomo 34
Porterville 6 Highland 15
Mendota 28 Madera South 0
Monache 25 Exeter 8
Fowler 7 Independence 41
Corcoran Roosevelt (CANCELED)
Kerman 12 Immanuel 16
Chavez 0 Liberty 27
Riverdale 28 Shafter 35
Orosi 17 Boron 32
McLane 21 Coalinga 29
Kern Valley 6 Lindsay 13
Farmersville 21 Delano 45
Torres 13 Woodlake 21
Chowchilla 14 Caruthers 15
Orange Cove 21 East Bakersfield 36
Hilmar 61 Los Banos 27