Impaired driver crosses into oncoming traffic on Highway 180, killing one: CHP

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- One person is dead, and several others are injured after a suspected impaired driver crossed into oncoming traffic in Western Fresno County on Saturday night.

The California Highway Patrol says they received a 9-1-1 call around 9:15 pm of a collision on Highway 180 near Shasta Avenue.

When officers arrived, they learned that 27-year-old Antonio Orosco of Fresno was driving a Honda sedan westbound on Highway 180 and allowed his vehicle to veer to the left and cross over into the opposing lane directly in front of an Acura sedan.

That Acura was carrying five women, all 21 years old or younger from Mendota, who were heading eastbound on Highway 180.

The vehicles collided head-on within the eastbound lane. The 20-year-old driver of the Acura was killed in the crash, and her four passengers sustained major to moderate injuries. Orosco also sustained major injuries in the crash. All four people were rushed to Community Regional Medical Center in downtown Fresno.

The CHP has arrested Orosco for driving under the suspicion of drug impairment and vehicular manslaughter. Once released from the hospital, he will be booked into the Fresno County Jail.