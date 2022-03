MADERA COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Authorities say a section of State Route 41 in Madera County is closed in both directions following a multi-vehicle crash.Caltrans has closed the highway between Road 200 and Road 208, southwest of O'Neals.Crews reported traffic in the area was backed up for about a mile.It wasn't immediately clear if anyone has been injured or when the highway will reopen.Drivers are advised to avoid the area. For the latest traffic conditions, click here for the ABC30 Traffic Tracker