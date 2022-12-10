Man dies following a multi-car crash on Highway 41, CHP says

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man in his 60s has died following a multi-car crash on Highway 41 in Fresno County, according to the CHP.

The crash happened just before 5 p.m. where Highway 41 near East Mountain View Avenue.

Authorities say the man was traveling south when he possibly had a medical emergency.

Witnesses say he was driving about 80 miles per hour before his truck slammed into the back of a Range Rover, which then hit another truck.

The vehicles ended up on the side of the highway so traffic was not shut down.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

