Driver killed after hitting metal guardrail on Highway 99 in Fresno

A driver was killed when his vehicle hit a metal guardrail on Highway 99 in Fresno on Friday night.

The California Highway Patrol (CHP) says the crash happened north of Clinton Avenue just after 10 pm.

Alcohol is suspected to have played a role in the crash.

The CHP says the driver, for unknown reasons, allowed his vehicle to drift onto the right shoulder of the highway. When it hit the guardrail, it pierced through the vehicle and impaled him.

The CHP is continuing its investigation into the incident.
