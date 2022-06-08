1 hospitalized, part of Highway 99 in Fresno shut down after major crash

FRESNO COUNTY: All lanes of Southbound 99 are currently blocked at Manning Avenue due to a big rig collision. Debris from collision on Northbound 99, with traffic slowing in the area as well. No ETO at this time, expect delays. pic.twitter.com/QKQaQvGfzV — Caltrans District 6 (@CaltransDist6) June 8, 2022

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A crash between a big rig and an Amazon truck led to one person being hospitalized and caused traffic disruptions on a major Fresno roadway.The crash happened on Highway 99 at Manning Avenue at about 11:15 am on Wednesday.The California Highway Patrol says the big rig, which was hauling double trailers filled with river rock and heading south, lost control, hit the yellow attenuators, and overturned just beneath Manning Avenue.The driver of an Amazon truck behind the big rig tried to stop but ended up hitting the back of the trailers.The CHP says the driver of the big rig was pinned. First responders pulled him out and he was rushed to the Community Regional Medical Center with major injuries.The driver of the Amazon truck has minor injuries.After the crash, traffic was backed up for miles in both directions of the highway at Manning Avenue.Traffic is now slow but moving on the northbound lanes, but the southbound lanes are still closed as crews work to clear the roadway.