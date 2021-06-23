politics

Funding for Valley infrastructure projects considered in $547 billion federal bill

Among the items included in the proposal are four major infrastructure projects in Central California.
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Legislation for the 2021 Invest in America Act is still up for consideration in the U.S. House of Representatives and Senate.

Among the items included in the proposal are four major infrastructure projects in Central California.

Congressman Jim Costa (D-Fresno) announced Tuesday that the House Committee on Transportation and Infrastructure selected his projects for inclusion in the $547 billion bill.

If it passes, about $10 million will go toward widening and improving Highway 99 in Madera.

Another $3.5 million would be used for the Elm Avenue Complete Streets Project in Fresno.

The Yosemite Area Regional Transportation System in Merced, YARTS, would get $4 million.

Also, in the North Valley, $2 million would go toward completing the Atwater-Merced Expressway.

