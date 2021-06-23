Funding for Valley infrastructure projects considered in $547 billion federal bill

Among the items included in the proposal are four major infrastructure projects in Central California.
Congressman Jim Costa (D-Fresno) announced Tuesday that the House Committee on Transportation and Infrastructure selected his projects for inclusion in the $547 billion bill.
If it passes, about $10 million will go toward widening and improving Highway 99 in Madera.
Another $3.5 million would be used for the Elm Avenue Complete Streets Project in Fresno.
The Yosemite Area Regional Transportation System in Merced, YARTS, would get $4 million.
Also, in the North Valley, $2 million would go toward completing the Atwater-Merced Expressway.
