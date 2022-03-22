Hillary Clinton tests positive for COVID-19, says she's 'feeling fine'

On social media, the former Democratic presidential candidate said she was "feeling fine" and that former President Bill Clinton had tested negative and was quarantining until their household was fully cleared.
Well, I've tested positive for COVID. I've got some mild cold symptoms but am feeling fine. I'm more grateful than ever for the protection vaccines can provide against serious illness. Please get vaccinated and boosted if you haven't already!— Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) March 22, 2022
A spokesman for the former president posted on Twitter that he would continue to get tested in the days to come.
Hillary Clinton, 74, said she was "more grateful than ever for the protection vaccines can provide against serious illness" and urged people to get vaccine and booster shots.
Former President Barack Obama announced earlier this month that he had tested positive for the coronavirus.
The news comes just hours after White House press secretary Jen Psaki announced she tested positive for COVID-19 for second time.
She not accompany President Joe Biden to Europe for meetings on Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
Biden tested negative on Tuesday, she said.