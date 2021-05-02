Pets & Animals

Some Hilton hotels offering special menu for dogs as thank you for pandemic companionship

By Rachel Trent, CNN
EMBED <>More Videos

Bone Appetit: Some Hilton hotels offering special menu for dogs

Many people forced into isolation during the Covid-19 pandemic credit their pets for keeping them sane through the lockdown. Hilton wants to reward those furry friends with some fine dining.

Starting May 17, 32 of Hilton's pet-friendly hotels in the United Kingdom and Ireland will offer the hotel chain's new dog menu, Bone Appétit, according to a news release.

The menu features four options:

Beef Doguignon: Slow-cooked beef brisket served with mashed potato, carrots, green beans, sweetcorn, broad beans and gluten-free gravy
Mutt Roast: Gluten-free tomato pasta, topped with mature cheddar cheese and roasted in the oven
Earl Greyhound: A calming blend of lavender, rose petals, lime flower and orange flowers
Tailwagger Creek: A non-alcoholic wine infused with elderflower, nettle, ginseng, lime flower and black carrot

Hilton said the menu was developed with veterinary nutrition experts and approved by DogFriendly, which helps dog owners in the UK find pet-friendly hotels and restaurants.

Hilton promoted the new menu as a chance to thank pets for how they've helped their owners through the pandemic, citing the hotel's research that found 82% of British pet owners said their dog was as valuable and supportive as family and close friends over the past year.

Hilton's UK & Ireland vice president, Julie Baker, called the new menu "a way to help pet owners give their furry family members a special reward post-pandemic."

Baker said she plans to treat her 7-year-old border terrier, Muttley, with a Mutt Roast soon.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalsdogspethotelpetsdoghilton
TOP STORIES
Family mourns Lemoore mother killed in domestic violence incident
Driver escapes barrage of bullets in west central Fresno
World takes action as new variant emerges in southern Africa
Fresno shoppers hit River Park for Black Friday deals
Stocks fall sharply on new COVID variant; Dow Jones loses 900 points
Driver killed in rollover crash in Merced County
Customers with prepaid meals arrive to find CA Boston Market closed
Show More
Fresno firefighters respond to multiple fires on Thanksgiving
Oregon-born gray wolf dies after 'epic' California trek
Tulare woman celebrates Thanksgiving after 10 months in hospital
Driver thrown from car in crash along Hwy 168 in Fresno
Man's body found in alley in Sanger, police say
More TOP STORIES News