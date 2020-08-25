Fresno restuarant offers teppanyaki to-go

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The fire is going at Hino Oishi at Campus Pointe near Fresno State.Chef Lee Vang enjoys seeing food and fun come together."We are offering takeout for teppanyaki being cooked in the kitchen. The grill is still on, but the teppanyaki chef is cooking on it with the same taste and quality," said Sendeie Pabphane, Hino Oishi General Manager.The restaurant is doing teppanyaki to go to fill your belly. People can pick up food or order through Doordash or Grubhub.Managers say the coronavirus pandemic has impacted their restaurant."It's giving a lot of challenges daily. Having to deal with COVID, doing takeout and indoor dining being closed," Pabphane said.They've gotten creative to keep business going, using social media to showcasing specials, like their lunch order of teppanyaki.They say their landlords have helped keep them up to date and they've expanded their outdoor dining."On a good day when the weather is nice, the patio is full. People have been sitting out there. Campus Pointe has been opening up their area for drinking outside our patio, which helps," Pabphane said.Sixty percent of sales have been affected and they've had to reduce some staff. However, they're still serving hungry customers."Our to-go orders have increased a lot. After 12 all the way to 8," Pabphane said.They've also seen a surprising trend people ordering throughout the week and not just Saturday and Sundays, they believe due to more people working at home and looking for a good meal.The owners say they'll do to-go for as long as needed. They say each customer is helping them during these trying times.