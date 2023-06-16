Suspect arrested for murder in suspected hit-and-run crash in central Fresno, police say

One person has died after a suspected hit-and-run crash in central Fresno early Wednesday morning.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A 33-year-old man has been arrested for murder in connection to an alleged hit-and-run crash in central Fresno.

It happened on January 11 in the intersection of First and McKinley with a Hyundai Elantra and Chevrolet Colorado at 3 a.m.

When police arrived, they found two people inside the Hyundai and no one inside the Chevy.

The passenger died from their injuries at Community Regional Medical Center.

Witnesses told police that 33-year-old Shane Shahan was driving the Chevy and ran away from the scene.

Shahan had signed the Watson Advisement, which states that if a previous DUI driver is involved in another DUI crash that kills someone, they would be charged with murder.

He was taken into custody on Wednesday.

This is the 17th murder in the city of Fresno this year. At this time last year, there were 27.

