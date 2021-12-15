minimum wage

Hobby Lobby raises minimum wage to $18.50 an hour for full-time employees, effective in 2022

The federal minimum wage has remained at $7.25 an hour since 2009.
By Alex Meier
EMBED <>More Videos

Hobby Lobby raising minimum wage starting Jan. 2022

OKLAHOMA CITY -- Arts and craft giant Hobby Lobby announced Tuesday that it will raise its minimum full-time hourly wage to $18.50, effective Jan. 1, 2022.

The chain currently offers full-time employees at least $15 per hour, a company-wide minimum set in 2014.

"We have a long track record of taking care of our employees," said David Green, Hobby Lobby founder and CEO, said in a statement. "In 1998, we made the decision to close our stores on Sundays, and at 8:00 p.m. the rest of the week, to provide employees time for rest, family, and worship. We've also worked hard over the years to provide the best pay and benefits in retail, which has allowed us to attract and retain an outstanding group of associates to serve our devoted customers."

The federal minimum wage has remained at $7.25 an hour since 2009, but several U.S. cities, states and counties have raised their thresholds on their own.

"Cities, states and counties doing this on their own without waiting for the federal government obviously helps workers," said Yannet Lathrop, senior researcher at the law project. "There is basically no state, city, county or region in the country where workers can survive on $7.25."

Other companies, like CVS, Costco and Walgreens, announced minimum wage hikes in 2021, as several employers are raising pay, offering signing bonuses and sweetening their benefits packages in response to struggles hiring workers.

EMBED More News Videos

Costco this week raised its starting wage for hourly store workers in the United States to $17 an hour as businesses hike pay to retain workers.



Hobby Lobby's new minimum wage increase will put it $7.50 above Walmart's, the country's largest employer, and $3.50 above Amazon's and Target's.

The company, founded in 1972, operates nearly 1,000 retail stores across the U.S.

CNN Wire contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businessemploymentpay raisejobs hiringu.s. & worldminimum wage
Copyright © 2022 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
MINIMUM WAGE
New California laws taking effect on Jan. 1
Which states are raising the minimum wage in 2022
New laws in 2022: Minimum wage increases to $15, to-go cocktails stay
SoCal city will soon have highest minimum wage in the US
TOP STORIES
Clovis Unified students head back to class amid new COVID protocols
Multi-agency operation cracks down on street racing in Fresno County
Why are so many vaccinated people getting COVID-19 lately?
Receive a child tax credit? Look out for a letter from the IRS
Robots filling in staffing shortages at CA hotels, no tips expected
Man killed in suspected hit-and-run crash in Reedley, CHP says
Man shot by Fresno police, accused of stabbing K9 identified
Show More
End of an era: Classic BlackBerry phones will stop working Jan. 4
Jerry Dyer reflects on 1st year as Fresno mayor
Cressman's General Store selling stickers to help fund new flagpole
New proposal could change trend of customers moving to solar energy
Pedestrian hit and killed by alleged drunk driver in Tulare
More TOP STORIES News