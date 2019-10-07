Solar being installed for hundreds of low-income housing residents in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A major grant is providing solar for hundreds of residents living in low-income housing.As part of the Transformative Climate Communities Collaborative, five properties and more than 250 housing units in southwest Fresno began the installation process on Thursday.The project aims to improve air quality and provide direct economic benefit for West Fresno families by saving on utility costs.The TCC project is the single-biggest investment in the city's history for a total of $180 million, including the grant.The project will also train 67 people in the Fresno area for jobs in solar installation.The site at Bridges and Florence was the second groundbreaking of the TCC project in Fresno.