gofundme

Mark D'Amico, accused ringleader in GoFundMe scam, sentenced to 27 months in federal prison

D'Amico is one of 3 people who pleaded guilty after their story about a generous homeless man gving his last $20 unraveled
By 6abc Digital Staff, Chad Pradelli
EMBED <>More Videos

Accused GoFundMe scam ringleader sentenced to 27 months in prison

CAMDEN, New Jersey -- A New Jersey man who conspired a lie with his girlfriend and a homeless veteran to raise $400,000 in donations online was sentenced Friday to 27 months in federal prison and three years probation.

Mark D'Amico already pleaded guilty to the GoFundMe scam. In addition to the prison time, he will also have to pay his share of the $400,000 in restitution on top of a $20,000 fine. A judge also ordered him to undergo gambling, drug and mental health counseling.

D'Amico is one of three coconspirators who pleaded guilty after their story unraveled.

RELATED: GoFundMe scheme ringleader Mark D'Amico pleads guilty to state charge

D'Amico, his girlfriend Katelyn McClure and homeless veteran Johnny Bobbitt Jr. came up with a feel-good story about how the vet gave $20 to help McClure after she ran out of gas in Philadelphia.

The story initially captured the hearts of people around the world and they used the lie to raise $400,000 in online donations during the holidays in late 2017 and early 2018.

Since then, the trio has been at the center of a Hulu documentary produced by the 6abc investigative team, called "No Good Deed, A Crowdfunding Holiday Heist."

EMBED More News Videos

Produced by 6abc Philadelphia and ABC Localish Studios. Mark D'Amico and Kate McClure started a GoFundMe fundraiser to help a homeless veteran. It went viral and raised thousands of dollars. When authorities began to notice, the scam would crumble.



The documentary features interviews with D'Amico, McClure and Bobbitt before the world found out the truth.

Their story started to unravel after the veteran sued the couple, accusing them of not giving him the money.

Court documents revealed that almost no part of their story was true and that the couple spent large chunks of the money in a matter of months on lavish casino trips and a BMW.

McClure and Bobbitt previously pleaded guilty to state and federal charges.

Bobbitt was sentenced to five years' probation on state charges in 2019.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
scandalsentencingu.s. & worldscamgofundme
Copyright © 2022 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
GOFUNDME
Kunis, Kutcher launch GoFundMe for Ukrainians, will match $3M
No Good Deed: A Crowdfunding Holiday Heist | Now on Hulu
Watch Now: No Good Deed | A Crowdfunding Holiday Heist
As CA mom takes toddler to chemo, burglars ransack her car
TOP STORIES
Authorities announce arrests in connection to drug trafficking ring
Body found in Tulare County, homicide detectives investigating
6-year-old boy killed in Tulare County car crash: CHP
Suspect arrested in connection to 2020 Fresno homicide
CA lawmakers extend eviction ban for some renters
Man accused of assaulting neighbor in Merced
Man shot while riding bike in Visalia dies at hospital, police say
Show More
House passes bill to limit cost of insulin to $35 per month
New vehicles must average 40 mpg by 2026, up from 24 mpg
Betrayal: Murderer's early parole decision haunts Valley family
Nation's oldest park ranger, Betty Reid Soskin, retires
Deputies exchange gunfire with robbery suspects in Tulare County
More TOP STORIES News