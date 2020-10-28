Many parents switch to homeschooling amid Covid-19 pandemic

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, many families are taking their student's education into their own hands and switching to homeschooling.
Candyce Kulikoff is one of the countless parents who made the quick switch to distance learning back in March.
"I think we were all shell shocked in March saying how do we do this, and it was a lot of constant changes," said Kulikoff.
That's when the family made the call to start homeschooling this fall.
"It was Zoom's every day for my kindergartener and he was just in tears," said Kulikoff about distance learning. "I think there were just too many things at their young age for them to try and adjust to at once."
They're one of many families that have started homeschooling amid the pandemic.
"For every family it's different," said Kulikoff. "My kids may have adjusted, I don't know, but this was an opportunity for me to go, let's see what happens."
Michele White started homeschooling her children back in 2008 and is an active member of the homeschool community. She says she's noticed an uptick in recent months.
"We're definitely seeing some new numbers," said White. "A lot of new homeschoolers that never really thought this would be their life, but they've had it kind of fall into their laps and realized this is a good choice for them."
Parents can homeschool on their own or through a charter school, which comes with funding from the state.
"You can buy curriculums out there, you can put together your own curriculums, you have a lot of options and you get to adjust to where your kids need it," continued Kulikoff.
As for Candyce, she says for now they're taking it one year at a time.
"It's still maybe we go back next year maybe we stay home this year," said Kulikoff, "but I would like to encourage parents to think about what their families needs are."
For a list of homeschooling resources visit the California Department of Educations website.
