One shot and killed in Atwater, another hospitalized

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- An investigation is underway after a boy was shot and killed in Atwater and another was hospitalized.Police say it happened around 5 pm near Bellevue Road and Secretariat Drive. When they arrived, they found two shooting victims.Authorities say that one of the boys died at the scene. The other was taken to Modesto Hospital and his condition is not known.This is Atwater's first homicide of the year.No other information on the victims has been provided.