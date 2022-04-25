1 shot to death at northwest Fresno apartment complex, police investigating

#BREAKING One person is dead following a shooting at an apetment complex on Palm Ave. near Sierra. @ABC30 pic.twitter.com/NZITxRbB7g — Jessica Harrington (@JessicaABC30) April 25, 2022

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A homicide investigation is underway after a person was shot to death in northwest Fresno Monday morning.Officers responded to the Palm Mission Estates apartment complex on Palm Avenue near Sierra Avenue before 10 am.Further information wasn't immediately available.Homicide detectives were responding to take over the investigation.Authorities have blocked off part of the complex. The public is advised to avoid the area.