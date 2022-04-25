1 shot to death at northwest Fresno apartment complex, police investigating

Officers responded to the Palm Mission Estates apartment complex on Palm Avenue near Sierra Avenue before 10 am.
#BREAKING One person is dead following a shooting at an apetment complex on Palm Ave. near Sierra. @ABC30 pic.twitter.com/NZITxRbB7g— Jessica Harrington (@JessicaABC30) April 25, 2022
Further information wasn't immediately available.
Homicide detectives were responding to take over the investigation.
Authorities have blocked off part of the complex. The public is advised to avoid the area.
