shooting

1 shot to death at northwest Fresno apartment complex, police investigating

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A homicide investigation is underway after a person was shot to death in northwest Fresno Monday morning.

Officers responded to the Palm Mission Estates apartment complex on Palm Avenue near Sierra Avenue before 10 am.



Further information wasn't immediately available.

Homicide detectives were responding to take over the investigation.

Authorities have blocked off part of the complex. The public is advised to avoid the area.

This is a developing story. Stay with Action News for updates.

