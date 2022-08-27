Man shot and killed in central Fresno, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- An investigation is underway after a man was shot and killed in central Fresno early Saturday morning,

Police say it happened around 7 am near Orchard and Yale.

Authorities initially were informed of a crash involving a pedestrian. When they were headed to the scene, they got another call of multiple shots fired in the area.

Police arrived at the scene and found a man lying in the road with at least one gunshot wound. He was declared dead at the scene.

The man has not been identified.

Officers are still investigating what led up to the incident,