Man found dead in car near Mendota identified

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Deputies are asking for your help to find the killer of a Mendota man.

The Sheriff's Office identified 25-year-old Fraylee Hernandez as the victim of a homicide on January 17.

Deputies responded around 2 pm to an orchard near Belmont and Washoe Avenues, west of Mendota.

That's where they found Hernandez dead inside a car.

Anyone who knew him or has information related to his case is asked to contact the Fresno County Sheriff's Office.