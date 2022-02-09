Crews battling large house fire in central Fresno

HOUSE FIRE: A portion of Dakota Ave. near Thorne Ave. is closed as fire crews work to put out flames at a home here. Neighbors say the house has been burning for about an hour. Unclear how the fire started or who was inside when it did. @ABC30 pic.twitter.com/rO1d37WCD2 — Alyssa Flores (@AlyssaABC30) February 9, 2022

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fire crews are fighting massive flames at a central Fresno home.The fire started at the house on Palm and Dakota late Tuesday night.Several engines responded to battle those flames and dozens of firefighters are still on the call in that central Fresno neighborhood.It is not known what started the fire at this time or if anyone was inside.This is a developing story. Stay with Action News for updates.