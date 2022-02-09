Crews battling large house fire in central Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fire crews are fighting massive flames at a central Fresno home.

The fire started at the house on Palm and Dakota late Tuesday night.

Several engines responded to battle those flames and dozens of firefighters are still on the call in that central Fresno neighborhood.



It is not known what started the fire at this time or if anyone was inside.

This is a developing story. Stay with Action News for updates.
