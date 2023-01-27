Crews battling house fire in Merced

Fire officials say that power and gas has been shut off to this house since 2008, but that people were still living in it.

MERCED, Calif. (KFSN) -- Crews are battling a fire at a home in Merced early Friday morning.

The fire was first called out just after 4 am at a home on Tyler Road near Mission Avenue.

Fire officials say that power and gas had been shut off to this house since 2008, but that people were still living in it.

At least two adults inside the home were able to get out safely.

Firefighters were able to keep the blaze from spreading.

The house appears to be a total loss. The cause is still under investigation.

No injuries have been reported.