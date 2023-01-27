WATCH LIVE

house fire

Crews battling house fire in Merced

Fire officials say that power and gas has been shut off to this house since 2008, but that people were still living in it.

Friday, January 27, 2023 2:23PM
Crews battling house fire in Merced
Crews are battling a fire at a home in Merced early Friday morning. Crews found flames shooting through the roof of the home when they arrived.

MERCED, Calif. (KFSN) -- Crews are battling a fire at a home in Merced early Friday morning.

The fire was first called out just after 4 am at a home on Tyler Road near Mission Avenue.

Crews found flames shooting through the roof of the home when they arrived.

Fire officials say that power and gas had been shut off to this house since 2008, but that people were still living in it.

At least two adults inside the home were able to get out safely.

Firefighters were able to keep the blaze from spreading.

The house appears to be a total loss. The cause is still under investigation.

No injuries have been reported.

