EXCLUSIVE: Huron Police report 6 separate shootings this year, no arrests

HURON, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Huron Police Department is investigating six separate shootings that have happened in less than two months. Police say they are not connected, but they are all gang-related.

The first shooting of 2023 happened on New Year's Day and involved an automatic firearm. There were no injuries and so far, no arrests have been made.

A shooting on Jan. 13 involved a man driving along Mouren Drive. People in a separate car fired at him but missed.

On Jan. 18 a woman and her child were in their vehicle approaching a four-way stop at M and 9th Streets. An unknown shooter shot at their car multiple times. One of the bullets hit the headrest, barely missing the woman.

"She felt the bullet whiz by her neck," said Sgt. Esteban Lopez with the Huron Police Department.

The fourth shooting of the year happened on Jan. 21 just before 1 pm. Two juveniles were walking on the sidewalk along Giffen Drive near Chestnut Park. Someone in a gray sedan fired at them multiple times. Nobody was injured, but the park was filled with families.

"We have star witnesses that can close that case and put people in custody but unfortunately the public is afraid of them. They're afraid of retaliation," said Sgt. Lopez.

The latest shootings happened in February.

On Feb. 11 a woman was looking for a parking spot at Huron Plaza Apartments with her 8-year-old child in the backseat. Police say as she was about to park, an unknown shooter fired at the car multiple times. Nobody was hit.

The next night, on Feb. 12, a man was shot while taking his laundry back to his apartment at the same complex. The gunman fired 8 gunshots, hitting the man once in his thigh. The victim was airlifted to Community Regional Medical Center in Fresno where he is expected to survive.

Detectives believe they have several eyewitnesses to most of these shootings, but they're having trouble getting them to come forward.

A reminder from police, anyone who has information connected to any of the cases can remain anonymous. Witnesses can call Sgt. Lopez or Sgt. Ramirez at 559-945-2046.

