hurricane laura

Lake Charles hospital staff stays behind to care for 19 NICU babies during Hurricane Laura

LAKE CHARLES, Louisiana -- Despite the raging winds and rain outside, leaky windows and no air conditioning or running water, nurses and other staff at Lake Charles Memorial Hospital kept their most critical baby patients safe and sound.

The team of 20 stayed behind while Hurricane Laura tore through the region.

They cared for 19 babies in their ICU.

Some of the infants were on respirators and ventilators. Others had been born extremely premature.

RELATED: Here's how people in Lake Charles are recovering from Hurricane Laura

Many of the infants had been to Memorial's smaller women's hospital campus on the southwest side of the city. Prior to the hurricane's worst impact, they had to be transported to the larger facility through rough conditions.

The babies have since been transferred to other hospitals across the state because the city of Lake Charles is still without water.

Some say not all heroes wear capes. The group of workers proved that as they stayed through the worst to keep the little ones safe.

RELATED: Residents who rode out Hurricane Laura seek help after storm
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
louisianachildrenevacuationbabieshospitalhurricane lauranursesu.s. & worldstorm damage
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
HURRICANE LAURA
Laura death toll now 16; many from carbon monoxide
Hurricane Laura's leftovers move east, leaving a disaster in Louisiana
Louisiana teen among 6 killed during Hurricane Laura
Why Red Cross volunteers from California aren't being sent to help with Hurricane Laura relief
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 killed in fiery crash with big rig in Fresno County
Motorcyclist injured in hit-and-run crash in Fresno County
Central Valley businesses reopening with modifications on Monday
Man leads authorities on high-speed chase through Reedley, Sanger, Fresno
Armed suspect shot and killed by police in parking lot of Clovis Walmart
SQF Complex Fire grows to 35,562 acres, 0% contained
Driver crashes into northeast Fresno home after losing control of car
Show More
Californians could be evicted if bill is not approved by Sept. 1
39 children rescued in 'Operation Not Forgotten' bust
Suspect on bicycle shoots 2 men in central Fresno, police say
St. Louis officer dies after being shot by gunman
Worship rally held in Hanford as churches face restrictions during pandemic
More TOP STORIES News