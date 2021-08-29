Weather

Photos: Hurricane Katrina made landfall near New Orleans on Aug. 29, 2005

1 / 42

New Orleans residents walk through floodwaters that besiege the Crescent City on Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2005.
AP Photo/Bill Haber
NEW ORLEANS -- August 29 marks the anniversary of the day Hurricane Katrina made landfall in Waveland, Mississippi, not far from New Orleans.

The powerful hurricane hit Louisiana on Aug. 29, 2005. It forced a storm surge that breached a system of levees built to protect New Orleans.

The storm would go on to cause significant damage to the Gulf Coast from Texas to central Florida. It would ravage New Orleans while displacing countless residents.

RELATED: Will Ida be worse than Katrina?
EMBED More News Videos

Hurricane Ida is looking eerily like a dangerous sequel to 2005's Hurricane Katrina, the costliest storm in American history.



More than 1,800 people in the region died and the storm caused billions in damages.

The 16th anniversary of Hurricane Katrina's ruinous strike on the Gulf Coast comes as Hurricane Ida makes landfall in Louisiana.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherlouisianafloodinghurricane katrinau.s. & worldhurricanesevere weather
Copyright © 2021 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Family mourns Lemoore mother killed in domestic violence incident
Driver escapes barrage of bullets in west central Fresno
Driver killed in rollover crash in Merced County
World takes action as new variant emerges in southern Africa
Stocks fall sharply on new COVID variant; Dow Jones loses 900 points
Fresno firefighters respond to multiple fires on Thanksgiving
Tulare woman celebrates Thanksgiving after 10 months in hospital
Show More
Driver thrown from car in crash along Hwy 168 in Fresno
Man's body found in alley in Sanger, police say
14-year-old Fresno boy gives out Thanksgiving meals to families
Many retailers closed Thanksgiving, but still expecting record sales
Man hospitalized after shooting in Sanger, police say
More TOP STORIES News