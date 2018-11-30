EARTHQUAKE

'I woke up and I just started screaming': Fresno native recalls horror of Alaska earthquake

A former Valley resident said waking up to the earthquake felt like there was a demon in her home.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
Friday's quake and aftershocks in Alaska were really a wake-up call for a former Fresno resident, Kassidy Haley.

Haley, who moved to Anchorage with her husband who is in the Air Force, said she saw a lot of damage, but didn't see any injuries.

"I woke up and I just started screaming," she told Action News over FaceTime. "I was like, 'what is going on?'"

"Have you ever seen a Parnormal Activity movie and a demon is in your house and it shakes your house? It kinda felt like that, like we were in a movie," she added.

"There was a road that was caved in and people's ceilings have caved in. A lot of lights are broken, there's gas leaks, they are going to shut off the water pretty soon. Other than some light fixtures coming down and our mirrors collapsing that were hung up, we are all okay."

Haley's husband is in the Air Force. She said several of his buddies have left the barracks and are staying at her place.
